Restaurant Uses Twitter To Call Out Customers Who Missed Their Reservations

Trendy Los Angeles restaurant Red Medicine recently stirred up controversy for calling out no-shows on Twitter.



Restaurant manager Noah Ellis has taken responsibility for the rant.

Here are some of his tweets. Names of the customers have been blurred to protect their privacy:

Ellis talked to LA Eater about his rant.

“It’s always been a problem here (at the restaurant and in LA as a whole), but it’s tricky — those restaurants that overbook to protect themselves punish the guests who show up on time for their reservations, but not the people who no-show,” Ellis told the blog. “I was frustrated, so I blew them up.”

Some customers complained on Yelp that the rant was unprofessional.

But Ellis hasn’t backed down, instead continuing to defend himself against his critics on Twitter.

