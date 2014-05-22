Restaurant Owner Has The Perfect Response To Reviewer Who Told Waitresses To Show More Skin

A restaurant owner had a tongue-in-cheek response to an UrbanSpoon reviewer who told waitresses to “show more skin.”

Daniel McCawley, owner of Atomic Grill in Morgantown, West Virginia, told local station 12 WBOY that he was offended by the suggestion.

“I’m a husband and a father of a 12-year-old girl,” McCawley told the station. “I have five sisters and it was just offensive.”

McCawley’s waitresses wear black polo shirts and pants on their shifts.

So McCawley responded — by offering promotions on loaded baked potato skins this Memorial Day Weekend.

The potato skins will cost $US7. Proceeds will benefit the West Virginia Foundation for Rape Information and Services.

The Urban Spoon review has since been removed, according to Eater.

The company’s Facebook page has been inundated with supportive messages.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.