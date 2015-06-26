A restaurant owner used Facebook to catch men accused of skipping out on the bill

Crop Bistro & Bar Facebook Page Crop Bistro & Bar was among the many restaurants the brothers dine and dashed from.

A post on social media helped an Ohio restaurant manager catch two men who allegedly left his restaurant without paying.

The suspects, who are reportedly brothers, are accused of dining at several Cleveland area restaurants and then failing to pay the bill, according to WKYC.

After the brothers visited five restaurants in just two days, allegedly never paying, Steve Schimoler, the chef and owner of Crop Bistro & Bar, decided to take action.

He posted a warning for other restaurants in the area and urged others to get the word out about these men (we’ve blurred their faces and names).

The men were apprehended the next day when they allegedly tried to leave another spot, Johnny’s, without paying the bill.

David Flowers, Johnny’s general manager, had seen Schimoler’s Facebook post, which led him to easily recognise the suspected thieves and take action.

“It worked instantly because the word got around quickly,” Schimoler said to WKYC on the Facebook post.

