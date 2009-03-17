Restaurant Offers Free Meals To Madoff Victims

Here’s a service-ey announcement courtesy of Dealbook, Nino’s 208, a restaurant near Madoff’s offices at the Lipstick building is offering free meals to victims of the imprisoned swindler. Customers must tell the proprietor that they’re victims and show a copy of a Madoff monthly statement.



Frankly, to us it sounds a little humiliating. But maybe some victims will feel differently.

The Italian restaurant has just one review on Yelp. The reviewer gave it four stars and the price range is listed as $$$.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.