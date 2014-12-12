A Restaurant In China Is Offering Discounts To Overweight Men And Thin Women

Getty Images/ChinaFotoPress A restaurant in China will give overweight men free meals.

In a ridiculous way to draw in more customers, a restaurant in China is offering discounted or free meals to customers of a certain weight, according to CRI English News.

The owners of a restaurant in Chongqing, China are weighing their customers, and then pricing their meals depending on how much they weigh, CRI reports.

For male customers, the heavier they are, the more discounts they will receive. Any male customer that weighs over 308 pounds will get his meal for free.

But things are a bit different for the female customers.

Instead of heavier women eating for free, the restaurant will offer female customers better discounts the less they weigh. A female customer will only receive a free meal if she weighs less than 76 pounds, according to CRI.

Because that makes sense.

