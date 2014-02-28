Restaurants Are Now Adding Surcharges For Obamacare...

Henry Blodget

In case you’re still wondering how Obamacare is going to affect you, you now have another answer.

You might start seeing Obamacare surcharges on your restaurant checks.

The Executive Editor of CNN Money, Chris Peacock, tweeted a snapshot of one such bill this morning. You can see the surcharge there right at the bottom: $US0.20 for “ACA” — a.k.a., the Affordable Care Act, a.k.a., Obamacare.

20 cents isn’t exactly exorbitant. But this new practice will no doubt get the anti-Obamacare crowd howling.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.