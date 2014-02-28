Restaurants Are Now Adding Surcharges For Obamacare...

In case you’re still wondering how Obamacare is going to affect you, you now have another answer.

You might start seeing Obamacare surcharges on your restaurant checks.

The Executive Editor of CNN Money, Chris Peacock, tweeted a snapshot of one such bill this morning. You can see the surcharge there right at the bottom: $US0.20 for “ACA” — a.k.a., the Affordable Care Act, a.k.a., Obamacare.

Now on your restaurant bill: Obamacare fee http://t.co/T2j0hZByWE pic.twitter.com/19ziKjsu2B

— Chris Peacock (@peacockc) February 27, 2014

20 cents isn’t exactly exorbitant. But this new practice will no doubt get the anti-Obamacare crowd howling.

