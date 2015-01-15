One Restaurant Is Letting Beautiful People Eat For Free

A restaurant in China is making waves with its new way to attract the most attractive customers: let them eat for free.

Yes, this is actually happening!

The restaurant, Jeju Island, is located in the Chinese city of Zhengzhou.

The eatery has a sign outside its establishment advertising the deal.

CNBC reports, “Customers who want to compete will be evaluated by a panel of local plastic surgeons. The 50 most attractive people each day will pay nothing for their meals.”

The customers will do this by scanning their face, and having the image sent to the team of surgeons, who will score the photos while the competing customers eat. If the customer achieves a high rank, their bill will be on the house.

You can see photos of the process over at Shanghaiist.

Authorities say that Jeju Island had no right to put the sign advertising the deal up, The Telegraph reports, and construction workers were sent in to remove it after determining running a deal based on attractiveness damages the city’s image.

But the restaurant manager, Xue Hexin, said the promotion would continue, despite the sign being taken down.

“We will be more prudent with our advertising in future,” she told The Telegraph.

