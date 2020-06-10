8 restaurant chains are hiring more than 100k new employees right now. Here's the full list.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider Dunkin joins a handful of major restaurant chains that are hiring new employees.

Dunkin’ announced on Monday it would hire 25,000 employees across the country.

Over 6.5 million restaurant workers are still out of a job due to the pandemic, but Dunkin joins a handful of major restaurant chains that are hiring new employees right now.

Altogether, those chains are hiring over 100,000 new employees.

Dunkin’

Associated Press

Dunkin’ announced on Monday that it is hiring 25,000 people across America in its first-ever national recruitment campaign. Jobs available include everything from entry-level jobs to management positions.

“We are proud to support our franchisees who offer much-needed job opportunities, in a welcoming environment where people can feel appreciated and rewarded for serving both customers and their communities during this critical time,” Stephanie Lilak, Dunkin’ Brands’ chief human resources officer, said in a statement.

Interested candidates can apply here.

Papa John’s

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

Papa John’s announced in a March 23 press release that it was hiring 20,000 new workers. Months later, the chain is still hiring to meet demand for delivery drivers, cooks, and other positions.

“For anyone looking for immediate ways to earn an income, we’re making it quick and simple to apply, interview and be hired at Papa John’s,” Marvin Boakye, Papa John’s chief people and diversity officer, said in the press release. “We are in the unique position – as a restaurant that specialises in delivery and carryout – to help our communities through this crisis.”

Interested candidates can apply here.

Pizza Hut

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

On March 23, Pizza Hut announced on its blog it would hire 30,000 new workers for permanent positions at its restaurants, as well as delivery positions.

“Given the increased demand we’re seeing for delivery, we’re hiring new team members to help us feed America,” Kevin Hochman, president of Pizza Hut US said in the press release.

Interested candidates can apply here.

Chipotle

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Chipotle is planning to hire for 10,000 new positions over the next few months, CNN first reported on May 8.

A May Linkedin job posting from the company for restaurant jobs contains more details. The company is hiring for every restaurant position at every experience level.

Interested candidates can apply here.

Taco Bell

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Taco Bell announced in a May 21 press release that it and its franchisees would hire 30,000 workers over the summer.

“During these tough times, we want job-seekers to know that we’re hiring and we’re safe,” Kelly McCulloch, Taco Bell’s chief people officer, said in the press release.

Interested candidates can apply here.

Domino’s

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Domino’s announced in a March 19 press release that it’s hiring 10,000 new workers.

“Our corporate and franchise stores want to make sure they’re not only feeding people, but also providing opportunity to those looking for work at this time, especially those in the heavily-impacted restaurant industry,” Richard Allison, Domino’s chief executive officer, said in the press release.

Interested candidates can apply here.

Raising Cane’s

Katie Canales/Business Insider

Raising Cane’s announced in a May 11 press release that the chicken chain is hiring 5,000 new workers.

“Raising Cane’s culture is built on serving our communities – it’s the foundation of who we are and what we believe in,” AJ Kumaran, the chain’s co-chief executive officer and chief operating officer said in the press release. “Part of that commitment is providing good jobs, and we wouldn’t be able to do that without our continued success and growth.”

Interested candidates may apply here.

Sonic Drive-In

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Sonic posted job listings for 14,500 new jobs in the last month, according to Linkedin. A June 2 Linkedin jobs report found that Sonic was one of the food companies with the highest number of entry-level job listings.

Interested candidates can apply here.

