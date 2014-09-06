This Chart Tells The Whole Story Of How Restaurant Industry Has Changed Over The Past Decade

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson Chipotle enjoyed the biggest gains of any restaurant.

The fast food business has completely changed over the past decade.

Dominant chains like McDonald’s and Burger King have lost market share to fast-casual options like Chipotle, Panera Bread, and Buffalo Wild Wings.

This chart by Morgan Stanley shows which restaurants have become more and less popular over the past decade.

While fast casual chains still make up a smaller percentage than traditional fast food or casual restaurants, they are gaining the most traction, the analysts write.

Chipotle and Panera Bread have gained the most customers. Meanwhile, Burger King and KFC have suffered the most.

Other losers include casual dining restaurants like Outback and Red Lobster.

Despite an overall decline in the fast food industry, McDonald’s has managed to gain customers.

The burger chain also remains the most popular restaurant in America, as evidenced by the chart below.

More than half of adults have visited McDonald’s in the past 6 months.

The next popular restaurant was Subway, with 34% of adults visiting one of the sandwich chain’s locations.

