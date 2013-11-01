A Harlem Restaurant Craftily Hid Its Bad Health Inspection Grade

A restaurant in Harlem has found a creative way to disguise its low rating from New York City health inspectors.

The Astor Row Cafe reportedly camouflaged its ‘B’ rating by spelling out “SUNDAY BRUNCH” in bright letters.

The New York Daily News reports it was the brainchild of Astor Row barista Armando Burgos and his friend, who printed out the letters at a nearby copy center. According to Burgos, passers-by think “it’s funny.”