Restaurant Goers Are Turning To Yelp To Blackmail Owners For Lousy Service

It used to be angry customers vowed to never return if they received lousy service at a restaurant. Now they just threaten to blast the owner on Yelp in exchange for whatever they want. The Sacramento Bee’s Timothy Sandoval recaps what happened when Red Rabbit Kitchen and Bar’s owner, Sonny Mayugba, refused to give in to an angry customer:



“Mayugba said it was impossible to prove whether the man got food poisoning from the restaurant but offered to give him a $60 gift card to a restaurant of his choice. The man said he deserved $100. If the restaurant did not pay up, he said he would write a bad Yelp review and report him to health authorities …”

Using social media as a platform to stir up a good stink is nothing new, and can often be a powerful tool for consumers.

1-800-Flowers recently took a beating on Twitter for botching Mother’s Day deliveries, while Spirit Air has received its fair share of thumbs down on Twitter and Facebook for its abysmal service. In both cases, getting called out prompted the companies to issue apologies and offer customers compensation to make up for falling short.

It may feel great in the heat of the moment to threaten a restaurant with doing your worst, but there’s a right and a wrong way to have your voice heard. According to BI reporter Mandi Woodruff, the best approach is to skip the phone, take it to the top and speak with the manager in person.

And while you’re at it, be nice. “Before I call a company to complain, I give myself at least half an hour to gather my thoughts and calm myself down,” she said. “You’re far more likely to have a positive result if you are kind and polite.”

Remember, writing a bad review doesn’t always tip the scales in your favour. Last week, an Orlando woman was hit with a lawsuit for blasting her plastic surgeon on RateMDs.com for what she felt was a botched breast augmentation.

