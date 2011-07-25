Restaurant Discount Site savoured Snags A Partnership With OpenTable

Ben McKean and Dan Leahy, cofounders of savoured

savoured, the restaurant discount and discovery site formerly known as Village Vines, tells us it is partnering with dinner reservation company OpenTable.Starting today, OpenTable will have savoured 30% Off Deals on its San Francisco Bay Area homepage. It will expand the deals to other markets in the next few weeks.



When users book one of the savoured tables, they’ll be able to pay $10 up front and receive a 30% discount on meals. The discount process is seamless: as soon as a reservation is made, the restaurant is notified. savoured estimates the average OpenTable diner will save $40 per 4-person meal.

savoured, which has hundreds of thousands of members in 10 major US cities, can benefit from the 20,000+ restaurants on Opentable and its extensive audience. To date, Opentable has seated more than 200 million diners.

“We believe that by working together we can enhance the experience and benefits for both restaurateurs and diners,” says Matt Roberts, CEO of OpenTable.

savoured was founded in 2010 by Dan Leahy and Ben McKean. It has received $4 million in funding from Hearst, High Peaks Venture Partners, GrandBanks Capital, Buddy Media’s Mike Lazerow, family and friends. Other partners include MenuPages and Zagat.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.