One Restaurant Is Offering A 50% Discount If You Turn Your Phone Off While You Dine

Arab-Israeli restaurant owner Jawdat Ibrahim is offering a 50% discount to diners who turn off their phones while they enjoy their meals, according to BetaBeat.

If you want food at half price, you’ll have to forgo the opportunity to Instagram your plate. Phones must be turned off and kept off of the table.

Ibrahim owns Abu Ghosh near Jerusalem. He told the Associated Press that he decided to change “the culture of eating” after he saw diners glued to their screens. He said people would even ask him to reheat their food after neglecting it for the sake of their smartphones.

Almost every customer has taken advantage of the offer since it began this week, so Ibrahim admits he has taken a financial hit.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.