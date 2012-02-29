Restaurant Claims The 1% Rich Banker Tip Was Just A Hoax

Looks like the 99% will have one less rich banker to hate this week after reports confirm the supposed 1% restaurant tipper was nothing but a hoax.



The Smoking Gun got in touch with True Food Kitchen in Newport Beach, Calif., the scene where a blogger claimed his boss supposedly left a waiter a 1% tip on a $134 tab, along with a note to “Get a real job.”

But the report was “wildly altered and exaggerated,” a spokesperson told the site. In fact, the restaurant tracked down the original receipt, which shows the tab was only $33 and the customer tipped more than $7. There was no snarky job advice either.

Since the story started making waves last week, the blog (Future Ex Banker) and accompanying Twitter account where the altered receipt was posted have both been taken offline.

“Mention the ‘99%’ in my boss’ presence and feel his wrath. So proudly does he wear his 1% badge of honour that he tips exactly 1% every time he feels the server doesn’t sufficiently bow down to his Holiness,” the anonymous blogger wrote.

