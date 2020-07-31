A Chicago restaurant claims to offer the world's most expensive PB&J sandwich, which costs $350 and must be ordered 24 hours in advance

- Chicago restaurant owners Matthew and Josh McCahill are selling “The Golden Goose,” their take on a peanut-butter-and-jelly sandwich.
- The $US350 sandwich lives on the menu at PB&J, which stands for Pizza, Beer & Jukebox. The restaurant claims it’s the world’s most expensive peanut-butter-and-jelly sandwich.
- The sandwich is made with Adams all-natural peanut butter, imported French jam, and bread baked with gold leaf inside.
- The jam, made by Maison Dutriez, contains currants seeded by hand using a goose-feather quill. It costs $US24 (€20 at the time of writing) for a 100-gram jar.
- The assembled sandwich is then drizzled with New Zealand Manuka honey, which retails for $US371.
- A restaurant representative told Insider that orders for the sandwich must be placed 24 hours in advance, and pledged that it will donate $US100 from each sandwich sold to Chicago HOPES for Kids, which “provides educational support for children living in Chicago’s homeless shelters.”
Kira AndersonBread baked with gold leaf is topped with peanut butter, currant jelly, and drizzled with Manuka honey.
