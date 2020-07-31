A Chicago restaurant claims to offer the world's most expensive PB&J sandwich, which costs $350 and must be ordered 24 hours in advance

Rachel Askinasi
Kira AndersonThe components of PB&J’s $US350 peanut-butter-and-jelly sandwich.
  • Chicago restaurant owners Matthew and Josh McCahill are selling “The Golden Goose,” their take on a peanut-butter-and-jelly sandwich.
  • The $US350 sandwich lives on the menu at PB&J, which stands for Pizza, Beer & Jukebox. The restaurant claims it’s the world’s most expensive peanut-butter-and-jelly sandwich.
  • The sandwich is made with Adams all-natural peanut butter, imported French jam, and bread baked with gold leaf inside.
  • The jam, made by Maison Dutriez, contains currants seeded by hand using a goose-feather quill. It costs $US24 (€20 at the time of writing) for a 100-gram jar.
  • The assembled sandwich is then drizzled with New Zealand Manuka honey, which retails for $US371.
  • A restaurant representative told Insider that orders for the sandwich must be placed 24 hours in advance, and pledged that it will donate $US100 from each sandwich sold to Chicago HOPES for Kids, which “provides educational support for children living in Chicago’s homeless shelters.”
Pb&J Kira AndersonBread baked with gold leaf is topped with peanut butter, currant jelly, and drizzled with Manuka honey.

