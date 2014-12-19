5 Restaurant Chains Millennials Love

Millennials are the next generation of American consumers, and the restaurant industry is taking notice.

Brands including McDonald’s, Taco Bell, and Wendy’s are clamoring to lure the 18 to 33-year-olds.

YouGov BrandIndex ranked restaurant chains that have the highest millennial brand loyalty.

The researchers asked millennials which restaurants they would consider going to again.

Here are fast food chains that won.

5. Subway

Healthy offerings at cheap prices appealed to millennials: 73% said they planned to eat at Subway again.

4. Whataburger

This Texas-based fast food chain had a 76% loyalty rate among millennials. The brand is known for its burgers, shakes, onion rings, and fries.

3. Chick-fil-A

chickfila on Instagram Next time, try your chicken patty with buffalo sauce.

78% of millennials who ate at Chick-fil-A said they would go again. The Southern brand renowned for its chicken sandwiches and waffle fries is currently planning a big expansion.

2. Chipotle

CEO Steve Ells recently said that millennials are fueling the burrito chain’s massive growth. 82% of millennials said they planned to go to Chipotle again.

1. Jimmy John’s

The gourmet sandwich chain tops the ranking, with 83% of the vote. Jimmy John’s is known for its fresh-baked bread and premium ingredients.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.