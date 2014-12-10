Restaurant Caught Trying To Barter Clam Chowder For Perfect Yelp Reviews On Craigslist

Brooklyn restaurant Littleneck has been accused of putting an ad on Craigslist trying to barter free meals for perfect Yelp reviews, but the seafood joint is denying that they had anything to do with the listing.

The Craigslist ad, which has since been taken down, was listed on December 4th. It was removed five days later.

It reads: Looking for YELP reviewers with established or Elite profiles.

amNY reports they spoke to Aaron Lefkove, one of the owners of the eatery, who says he didn’t know anything about the ad but he’s interested in taking legal action against whoever posted it.

“We definitely did not post that,” he wrote in an email to amNY. “I imagine it’s an unhappy customer or a former business partner who we took legal action against and who does childish stuff like this.”

That theory could be true, but why not just write a bad Yelp review if you’re unhappy with an establishment? Seems like a disgruntled customer would be going to a lot of trouble to list an ad trying to get the place good reviews in hopes that the entire plan would publicly backfire.

Yelp maintains that paying for or giving other incentives for good reviews violates the site’s terms of service.

