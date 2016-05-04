The oldest restaurant in the world is located in Madrid, and it's still incredibly popular

Restaurant Botín is the oldest restaurant in the world. Located in Madrid, it was founded in 1725 and has been operating ever since. Its most famous dish is “cochinillo,” or roasted suckling pig. See what it’s like to eat in a restaurant that also feels like a museum.
Story and editing by Sydney Kramer
