Restaurant Awards Declare Victoria The Top Place To Eat In Australia

Attica chef Ben Shewry. His restaurant has been named Australia’s best

The best restaurant in Australia is Melbourne’s Attica, which was named No. 1 in the annual Gourmet Traveller awards, announced on Wednesday night.

Ben Shewry’s restaurant in suburban Ripponlea was named restaurant of the year in Gourmet Traveller’s annual restaurant guide, while chef Dan Hunter’s Brae, in Birregurra, 90 minutes southwest of Melbourne, which opened only 9 months ago, was named new restaurant of the year and regional restaurant of the year.

The other awards were shared around the nation, with Sydney CBD people taking two top accolades. Chef Martin Benn of Sepia received the peer-voted chef of the year award, while Nick Hildebrandt of Bentley was named sommelier of the year.

Christian McCabe from Melbourne’s The Town Mouse was named maître d’ of the year.

Bar of the year went to Brisbane newcomer Lefty’s Old Time Music Hall, while the husband-and-wife kitchen team Scott Huggins and Emma McCaskill, at Adelaide’s historic Magill Estate, were named best new talent.

Perth’s The Print Hall took out wine list of the year and industry stalwart Alla Wolf-Tasker from the Lake House in the regional Victorian town of Daylesford was recognised with outstanding contribution to hospitality award.

Nine restaurants – four from Victoria, five from NSW, received the top accolade as three-star restaurants. They are: Vue de Monde, Melbourne; Marque, Sydney; Cutler & Co., Melbourne; Sepia, Sydney; Brae, Birregurra; Quay, Sydney; Momofuku Seiobo, Sydney; Rockpool, Sydney, and Attica, Melbourne

Gourmet Traveller editor, Anthea Loucas described Attica as Australia’s culinary standard-bearer on the world stage and a meal there as voyage of deliciousness.

“Our food and drink scene is vibrant, diverse and exciting,” she said.

“If this is the year Australia is saying to the world that we’re a world-class place to eat and drink, this line-up of winners more than drives the point home,” she said.

The top 10 restaurants in Gourmet Traveller’s top 100 are:

1. Attica, Vic

2. Rockpool, NSW

3. Momofuku Seiobo, NSW

4. Quay, NSW

5. Brae, Vic

6. Sepia, NSW

7. Cutler & Co, Vic

8. Marque, NSW

9. Vue de Monde, Vic

10. Penfolds Magill Estate, SA

The full details of the winners appear in the September issue of Gourmet Traveller, which includes the Gourmet Traveller Australian Restaurant Guide, out today, 21 August.

