Here's Why Responsive Design Is The Most-Recommended Mobile Web Strategy, And Why It's Not Perfect

As smartphones ushered in the post-PC world, businesses realised their Web presence needed to translate to smaller screens. Otherwise, their sites would bear tell-tale signs of cluelessness: tiny text, tinier links, and a jumbled layout. They risked lost traffic and sales.

Responsive design, a technology that stretches or shrinks Web pages to fit differently sized screens, has emerged as the most-often recommended manner of optimising content for mobile devices.

In a new report from BI Intelligence, we describe what responsive design is and compare it to other mobile optimization tools, analyse responsive designs pros and cons, examine data and statistics that track responsive design adoption and performance across mobile, and evaluate whether dedicated mobile websites have their place, and detail the ramifications for HTML5 development.

Here’s an overview of the main mobile optimization tools:

