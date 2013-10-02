Inside Responsive Design: The Pros And Cons Of The Popular Mobile Strategy

Responsive design, a technology that stretches or shrinks Web pages to fit differently sized screens, has emerged as the most-often recommended manner of optimising content for mobile devices. This dominance was cemented in mid-2012 whenGoogle recommended responsive design as the best strategy for smartphone-optimised websites

.

As the iPhone, Android phones, and iPad became bestselling consumer gadgets, businesses realised their Web presence needed to translate to those smaller screens. Otherwise, their websites would bear tell-tale signs of a business clueless to mobile: tiny text, tinier links, and a jumbled layout. They risked lost traffic and sales.

These days, responsive design is recommended as the gold standard. But as with most technologies in a multi-device world, it has disadvantages, and it’s not right for every business, or every application.

In a new report from BI Intelligence, we describe what responsive design is and compare it to other mobile optimization tools, analyse responsive designs pros and cons, examine data and statistics that track responsive design adoption and performance across mobile, and evaluate whether dedicated mobile websites have their place, and detail the ramifications for HTML5 development.

Here’s an overview of the main mobile optimization tools:

