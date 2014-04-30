Respected News Reader Ian Ross Has Died

Ian Ross, the veteran television news reader, has died aged 73 from pancreatic cancer.

He worked with Channel Nine for 38 years and was known as the presenter of Today.

After Nine, he was lured out of retirement by Seven to head the 6pm news but he stood down again in 2009.

The broadcast media world posted tributes about the “legendary newsman” and “lovely guy”:

Legendary TV news anchor Ian Ross has passed away aged 73 after battling pancreatic cancer. #EyewitnessNews pic.twitter.com/E5NSjkIBxz — Sandra Sully (@Sandra_Sully) April 29, 2014

A very sad loss for the TV industry- RIP Ian "Roscoe" Ross. Our thoughts are with his family & the @7NewsSydney team pic.twitter.com/fBoF9pnWUt — 2DayFM Breakfast (@2dayFMbreakfast) April 29, 2014

Very sad news. Newsreader Ian 'Roscoe' Ross has passed away at the age of 73 after battling pancreatic cancer pic.twitter.com/cHGtys5D8P — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) April 29, 2014

SAD NEWS: Our friend and former colleague Ian Ross has passed away. Our thoughts are with his family. #RIP #9News pic.twitter.com/4HFSva1LHi — Nine News Australia (@9NewsAUS) April 29, 2014

