Respected News Reader Ian Ross Has Died

Chris Pash

Ian Ross, the veteran television news reader, has died aged 73 from pancreatic cancer.

He worked with Channel Nine for 38 years and was known as the presenter of Today.

After Nine, he was lured out of retirement by Seven to head the 6pm news but he stood down again in 2009.

The broadcast media world posted tributes about the “legendary newsman” and “lovely guy”:

