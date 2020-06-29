Jennifer Hudson sounds incredible as Aretha Franklin in a movie about the singer's life. Watch the teaser trailer for 'Respect.'

Kirsten Acuna
MGMJennifer Hudson will bring the Queen of Soul to life.
  • MGM released a teaser trailer for its Aretha Franklin biopic, “Respect,” Sunday night.
  • The film stars Jennifer Hudson as the singer and she sounds incredible.
  • “Respect” follows Franklin’s career from a child singing in church choir to becoming a global phenomenon.
  • Forest Whitaker, Marc Maron, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Tituss Burgess, and Mary J. Blige also star.
  • The movie will be in theatres in December.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

