Jennifer Hudson sounds incredible as Aretha Franklin in a movie about the singer's life. Watch the teaser trailer for 'Respect.'

- MGM released a teaser trailer for its Aretha Franklin biopic, “Respect,” Sunday night.
- The film stars Jennifer Hudson as the singer and she sounds incredible.
- “Respect” follows Franklin’s career from a child singing in church choir to becoming a global phenomenon.
- Forest Whitaker, Marc Maron, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Tituss Burgess, and Mary J. Blige also star.
- The movie will be in theatres in December.
