There's a sofa that turns into a bunk bed

Resource Furniture makes furniture that doesn’t take up a lot of space. One of their latest designs is this sofa that converts into a bunk bed. And while we’ve seen a lot of sofas turn into beds, this is the first time we’ve seen one turn into a bunk bed.

