Medical device maker ResMed is preparing for new COVID-19 hot spots, as ventilator sales boosted quarterly revenue by more than $50 million

Resmed chief executive Mick Farrell says the $33 billion medical device maker is preparing for new COVID-19 hot spots and second waves of coronavirus outbreaks around the world as ventilator sales boosted its quarterly revenues by more than $50 million.

“We have to be ready not just for today but for tomorrow. This virus isn’t going away, we don’t have a treatment yet or a vaccine,” Mr Farrell said after the company unveiled its results for the March quarter on Friday.

“We still haven’t reached the peak in some European countries, there are parts of Eastern Europe that have not reached their peak, and outside China we are seeing second waves in Singapore and Japan,” he said. “We have to be ready.”

Resmed saw a three-fold increase in ventilator production in the March quarter, making 52,000 units across its various product lines to deploy as needed in international markets.

Demand for the devices helped lift its revenue in the quarter by 17 per cent to $US769.5 million ($1.18 billion), $US35 million ($54 million) of which came from sales of invasive and non-invasive ventilators for the treatment of coronavirus. Net profit rose 39 per cent to $US217.5 million.

The numbers beat analyst expectations and Resmed shares were up by more than 5 per cent at $24.65 shortly after midday in Sydney, in stark contrast to the broader market’s plunge of almost 4 per cent.

Investors had been watching for details on how the company’s sleep apnea diagnosis and treatment business would perform as hospitals and clinics shut down for non-urgent procedures.

Total sleep apnea revenue was down 12 per cent globally for the quarter, though Mr Farrell said he did not expect to see the situation worsen on the other side of the pandemic.

“What we saw through the GFC was there was a huge economic impact, but people still keep buying their sleep apnea supplies,” he said.

“This [the pandemic] is a fundamental change, I think, where people have recognised the importance of respiratory devices and their respiratory health.”

