Man Brilliantly Quits His Job To Pursue Dream Job With Resignation Letter Written On A Cake

If you’re going to quit your job to pursue your dream job of making cakes for a living, then writing your resignation letter on a cake is definitely the right move. Note the bottom of the cake has a nice plug for his business, so this is great marketing as well.



So, my brother-in-law has resigned from his 9-to-5 job in spectacular fashion. Jerry Maguire meets Masterchef. twitter.com/ee_stu/status/… — stuart jackson (@ee_stu) April 16, 2013

(Via @lucytobin and @Roeld_)

In an interview with Elodie Harper at Sawston’s local news station ITV news, Holmes said that his decision “seemed like the obvious choice.”

“… Having set up a cake company, I thought I would leave them with a memento that would be a nice way of remembering me. I had the idea six months ago so I’ve kept it to myself since then.”

“I think [my boss] was pleasantly surprised, of all the resignations businesses get, I think that’s probably a nice way for an employee to leave and I hope they enjoyed the cake as well as the resignation.”

Holmes’ employers told Harper that they wished him “all the best” in his new business venture.

