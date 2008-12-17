Residents Of U.S.'s Second Richest County Are Flooding Food Banks

Everybody wants a bailout nowadays, but short of that, a can of beans wouldn’t be so bad. Residents of Fairfax County, Virginia, the second richest in the United States, where the median income is $105,000 are lining up at food banks in unprecendent numbers.



AP: Nonprofit agencies in one of the country’s wealthiest counties say requests from people in need have increased.

Representatives from Fairfax County’s nonprofit organisations say they are seeing more people at employment centres and food pantries. Many of those in need come from families with double incomes.

It’s unlike anything Marcia Di Trapani says she’s witnessed in two decades. The executive director of Herndon-Reston Friendly Instant Sympathetic Help or FISH, says the amount of residents asking for help to pay utility bills has doubled since last year.

But as needs rise, nonprofit leaders say they’re worried they will have to reduce services because their agencies’ sources of funding, including the county, are anticipating budget shortfalls.

