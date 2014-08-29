Residents Of Rabaul, Papua New Guinea Have Been Evacuated As Mount Tavurvur Volcano Roars Back To Life After 20 Years

Mount Tavurvur grumbling in 2006

Residents of Rabaul, Papua New Guinea have been evacuated following the eruption of the Mount Tavurvur last night.

The Australian government says local authorities have evacuated of communities close to the volcano and that residents of Rabaul town have been advised to remain indoors.

Australians have been advised reconsider the need to travel to Porgera township in Enga Province in the northern highlands or exercise a high degree of caution if travelling to PNG.

The Bureau of Meteorology has also issued an alternative flight path for airlines travelling near the affected area.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that Qantas has already rerouted some of its flights.

“As a result of the volcanic ash cloud, QF21, QF22 and QF130 will reroute their flight path to fly around it,” a spokeswoman told SMH.

This afternoon The Bardarbunga volcano in Iceland also began erupting – there must be something in the lava.

