Meet The Billionaire Foreigners Who Live In The World's Most Expensive Apartment Building

With apartments costing more than $11,000 a square-foot, London’s One Hyde Park is the most expensive apartment building in the world.
The 86-unit complex, which was completed in March 2009, is now more than three-quarters full.
And while most of its residents don’t live there full-time (some don’t even pay regular property taxes), its owners comprise a roster of the global super-rich that makes buildings like 740 Park Avenue and 15 Central Park West look like tenements.
The per-square-foot price of a unit at One Hyde Park is 10 TIMES the price of average residential real estate in London.
Among other perks, there's a stainless steel ozone pool, an entertainment suite, a golf simulator, and a spa run by the Mandarin Oriental.
It was created through a joint venture between high-end real estate developer Christian Candy and Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, the Prime Minister of Qatar.
The owners were two of the first people to buy into the building. The Sheikh paid $64 million for his triplex, while Candy paid a combined $90 million for two apartments.
Source: The Daily Mail, The Guardian
Photos are of apartments currently for sale at One Hyde Park; not actual residences.
In 2010, Ukrainian oligarch Rinat Akhmetov paid $221 million for a penthouse in the complex. It's the most expensive home ever sold.
In April 2011, Australian pop star Kylie Minogue dropped $25 million on a three-bedroom flat in the complex.
Source: The Herald Sun
Mohammed Saud Sultan al-Qasimi, head of finance for the government of Sharjah, part of the UAE, reportedly paid $18 million for his apartment.
Source: The Guardian
Source: The Guardian
Vladimir Kim, a copper baron and the wealthiest man in Kazakhstan with a net worth of $3.5 billion, also owns a home there.
Source: The Daily Mail
And Rory Carvill, an insurance entrepreneur and chairman of U.K. based R.K. Carvill & Co. Ltd. paid $33.5 million for his residence and additional storage space.
Source: The Guardian
Irish property developer Ray Grehan recently declared bankruptcy and is selling the One Hyde Park flat he bought several years ago for $8.8 million.
Source: The Fiscal Times
Want to live in One Hyde Park? You're in luck—a 5-bedroom flat there just came on the market. At $105 million, it's the most expensive apartment currently for sale in London.
