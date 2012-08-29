Meet The Billionaires And Celebrities Who Live On Miami's Indian Creek Island

Photo: Bing Maps

With just 33 homes and a population of 86, according to the 2010 census, Indian Creek Village is one of the wealthiest and most exclusive places on the planet.The village, located on a tiny island in Miami that’s primarily occupied by a golf course, is home to billionaires and A-listers from business tycoon Carl Icahn to supermodel Adriana Lima.



But don’t plan to take a self-guided tour next time you’re in Miami. According to Forbes‘ Morgan Brennan, who recently wrote about the island, “the sole entrance is heavily guarded, and a private police force patrols the island via boat, jeep and Jet Ski 24 hours a day.”

Brennan uncovered a handful of Indian Creek Village’s super-rich residents. We’re taking a closer look at their mansions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.