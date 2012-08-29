Meet The Billionaires And Celebrities Who Live On Miami's Indian Creek Island

Photo: Bing Maps
With just 33 homes and a population of 86, according to the 2010 census, Indian Creek Village is one of the wealthiest and most exclusive places on the planet.The village, located on a tiny island in Miami that’s primarily occupied by a golf course, is home to billionaires and A-listers from business tycoon Carl Icahn to supermodel Adriana Lima.
But don’t plan to take a self-guided tour next time you’re in Miami. According to Forbes‘ Morgan Brennan, who recently wrote about the island, “the sole entrance is heavily guarded, and a private police force patrols the island via boat, jeep and Jet Ski 24 hours a day.”
Brennan uncovered a handful of Indian Creek Village’s super-rich residents. We’re taking a closer look at their mansions.
This is Indian Creek Island. At .4 square miles, it's one of the smallest, wealthiest, and most exclusive communities in the U.S. We'll start our tour at the top left corner, and go counterclockwise.
The first home on the island belongs to Norman Braman, a car dealership tycoon. He bought the home for $3.9 million in 1991. We're fans of all the outdoor sculptures.
An unnamed foreign buyer bought the home next door in August for $47 million, making it the most expensive home ever sold in Miami. Here it is while under construction (and a listing photo, inset).
Latin star Julio Iglesias' mansion comes next. He's living in this home while his new mansion is built next door, according to Brennan.
The mansion with the palm tree-lined driveway belongs to steel magnate Leroy Schecter. The 22,000-square-foot mansion is currently on the market for $45 million (listing photo, inset).
Hedge funder Eddie Lampert spent $40 million on this property in April. The 7-bedroom, Italian-style mansion measures 17,000-square-feet and sits on 2.7 acres.
Lampert's place is right next door to the notoriously exclusive Indian Creek Country Club. The 18-hole course takes up the entire interior of the island.
We couldn't figure out who lives in the home on the other side of the golf club, but we couldn't resist showing it to you since it's so massive. Can anyone ID the structure in the front yard?
Legendary former Miami Dolphins football coach Don Shula lives in this white house with his wife. Check out the boat docked out back.
Financier Charles Johnson put this estate on the market for $32.5 million back in 2010; it's now listed at $38 million. It's hard to believe but it doesn't look like this mansion has a pool, just some kind of fancy fountain. Maybe that's why it hasn't sold (listing photo, inset).
The home next door was purchased by an LLC for $14.5 million last August. It sits on two acres of land.
Supermodel Adriana Lima and her husband bought this pad for $9 million back in 2009. Built in the 1950s, it looks like one of the more modest homes on the island.
Billionaire Carl Icahn bought this 14,000-square-foot vacation house out of foreclosure for $7.5 million back in 1997, according to Brennan.
Real estate entrepreneur Alex Meruelo owns this estate right by the 91st Street Bridge. He reportedly bought it for just over $7 million in 2008.
Dutch businessman Geert-Jan Bakker owns the second to last home on Indian Creek Drive. He bought it for $9.3 million in 2010 from Jay-Z and Beyonce.
Thinking of dropping by for a visit? Don't bother, unless you've been invited. This bridge is the only way onto the island, and it's guarded.
