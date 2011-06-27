OH LOVELY: Residents Near Fukushima Are Pissing Radioactive Urine

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org

Newsflash: The radioactive crisis near Fukushima isn’t getting any better.This has been something we discussed in the last few weeks, but now there are some new disturbing details.



From Japan Times:

More than 3 millisieverts of radiation has been measured in the urine of 15 Fukushima residents of the village of Iitate and the town of Kawamata, confirming internal radiation exposure, it was learned Sunday.

Both are about 30 to 40 km from the Fukushima No. 1 power plant, which has been releasing radioactive material into the environment since the week of March 11, when the quake and tsunami caused core meltdowns.

*(via Jake Adelstein)

