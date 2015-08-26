Residents evacuated from the cracking dam in NSW have been given the all clear to return home

Jerrara Dam.

The residents of the NSW coastal town who were evacuated yesterday when a nearby dam was threatening to burst its banks are being allowed to return to their homes.

The Jerrara Dam threatened to burst its banks on Tuesday and residents of some parts of Kiama on the New South Wales south coast were urged to flee.

ALL CLEAR for Jerrara Dam! pic.twitter.com/1zmbN6cpXa — NSW SES Kiama Unit (@SESKiama) August 26, 2015

As of this morning most of the roads had been reopened, with only three in Jamberoo still being monitored by councils.

There was a landslip at Minnamurra bends and council workers continue to clean up debris from flood waters.

An emergency warning to evacuate the area was issued yesterday when the decommissioned dam began showing signs of wall failure due to heavy rainfall in the area. Read more about it here.

Despite weather conditions easing in Kiama, the torrential rain continues in Sussex Inlet, an hour south of Kiama.

Continuing heavy rain has forced the evacuation of more than 300 people in the area, including in St Geroges Basin, where there have been 1,300 calls for help and 57 flood rescues in just 24 hours.

SES services predict the worst is over and that it could be 24 to 48 hours until residents are allowed to return home.

The ABC has more.

