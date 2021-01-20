Residents in the nursing home that was the site of the first COVID-19 outbreak in the US are reportedly fully vaccinated after receiving the second dose more than 10 months after first COVID-19 case

Karen Ducey Nancy Buttner, northwest division vice president of the Life Care Centre of Kirkland, pumps her fist as she receives a COVID-19 vaccine on December 28, 2020 in Kirkland, Washington.

Residents and staff at a Washington long-term care facility received the second vaccine dose Monday, reports said.

Life Care Centre Kirkland lost 39 residents to the virus last spring.

The Seattle Times reported that 95% of residents and 87% of staff received the first dose.

Less than a year after Life Care Centre of Kirkland reported its first COVID-19 case, residents at the site of the US’s first outbreak received the second dose of the vaccine Monday, according to a new report.

According to Seattle Times journalist, Paige Cornwall, both residents and staff at the Washington long-term care facility finished their vaccine inoculation earlier this week, after beginning the process at the end of December.

“I think everyone in the skilled nursing industry is thankful that a vaccine is available and being administered, but it means a little more to see vaccinations happening at Kirkland,” Ellie Schutt, executive director at Life Care Centre of Kirkland, said on the nursing home’s website.

Life Care Centre reported their first case of the new and deadly coronavirus on February 28, 2020. By March 11, more than 60% of the US’s coronavirus deaths were linked to the nursing home. Thirty-one days after their first case, 39 residents at Life Care Centre had died. Life Care Centre had stabilised their building in 32 days, but the losses were tremendous.

“It’s like the world stopped and everyone was looking at Kirkland,” Nancy Butner, vice president of Life Care’s Northwest Division, told USA Today. She said she was “worried about going into the facility and learning about the loss â€” how many had gone out or passed that night.”

The rapid outbreak at Life Care Centre was for many in the country, the first they had learned of the virus that has gone on to kill more than 400,000 Americans in less than a year. Life Care Centre’s tragedy illustrated the speed and deadliness of the virus. As the months wore on, thousands more nursing homes across the country would have to face their own battles with the virus, and by December 2020, residents and staff of nursing homes accounted for more than a third of the country’s COVID-19 fatalities.

But on December 28, Life Care Centre in Kirkland began the process of vaccinations â€” a “great way to end the year,” Schutt said on the facility’s website. While residents are not required to get the vaccine according to Life Care Centre Kirkland’s website, The Seattle Times reported that 95% of the facility’s 69 residents and 87% of staff received the first dose.

Though the second vaccine dose serves as a welcome ending to the tragedy that began 10 months earlier, the Life Care Centre Kirkland community won’t forget those they lost.

In August, the Kirkland community dedicated a memorial plaque at a virtual service, according to USA Today. Thirty nine candles were lit; one for each resident lost.

The plaque reads: “Our family is broken because of your loss, but stronger because of your memory.”

Pharmacists watch vaccinations at Life Care Centre.

Karen Ducey Pharmacists at Life Care Centre of Kirkland as staff receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Executive director of Life Care Centre Kirkland receives the vaccine.

Karen Ducey Ellie Schutt, Executive Director of the Life Care Centre of Kirkland, receives a COVID-19 vaccine

Pharmacists prepare doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Karen Ducey Pharmacists prepare doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Life Care Centre of Kirkland

The nurse manager at Life Care Centre of Kirkland receives the COVID-19 vaccine.

Karen Ducey Alice Cortez, nurse manager at the Life Care Centre of Kirkland, receives a COVID-19 vaccine.

A physician assistant at the Life Care Centre of Kirkland receives the coronavirus vaccine.

Karen Ducey Christy Carmichael, physician assistant at the Life Care Centre of Kirkland, is consoled by a pharmacist after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

A physician assistant celebrates after receiving the vaccine.

Karen Ducey Christy Carmichel, physician assistant at the Life Care Centre of Kirkland, is greeted after she received a COVID-19 vaccine .

Pharmacists look out the door at Life Care Centre Kirkland.

Karen Ducey Pharmacists from CVS Pharmacy look out the door at the vaccinations being given at Life Care Centre of Kirkland,

