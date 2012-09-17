Milla Jovovich Easily Takes Down 'Finding Nemo' – Here's Your Box-Office Roundup

Photo: Sony Pictures

With two big new films out (one being a re-release) it was another slow weekend at the box office. Other than the top two highest-grossing films this weekend, no picture broke $6 million.



Outside the top 10, it wasn’t all bad news, though.

Though Richard Gere‘s “Arbitrage” didn’t make the top 10, the film’s $2 million intake is huge for a 197 theatre debut. It was the largest opening for a same-day film release in theatres and On Demand.

And, Scientology-inspired “The Master” out-performed in its limited five-theatre run. The Weinstein film featuring Philip Seymour Hoffman and Joaquin Phoenix earned $146,000 per theatre totaling to $730,000 for the weekend.

“The Dark Knight Rises” finally bowed out of the top 10 in its 9th week along with documentary “2016: Obama’s America.”

See this weekend’s winners and losers at the box office:

10. Will Ferrell’s “The Campaign” earned $2.4 million, bringing the comedy’s six-week total to $82.8 million.

9. “The Odd Life of Timothy Green” continues its box-office run in the top 10 dipping two places with $2.5 million. In five weeks, the Disney film has earned $46.2 million.

8. “The Bourne Legacy” dipped 27.6 per cent – the least of any top 10 film – despite having the biggest drop in theatre (596). The film added another $2.8 million to its $107.8 million box-office gross.

7. Bradley Cooper’s “The Words” took a hard hit in week two, barely beating out “Bourne” with $2.88 million. The film has now earned a total of $9.1 million, a narrow margin above its $6 million budget.

6. “The Expendables 2” finally drops out of the top five earning $3 million. The film is still $20 million away from its estimated $100 million budget in week six.

5. “ParaNorman” doesn’t budge from the top five, just beating out the action packed thriller with $3.04 million.

4. The Weinstein Company’s “Lawless” drops two spots with $4.2 million bringing its total to $30.1 million after three weeks.

3.”The Possession” scares away another $5.8 million for Lionsgate bringing the film’s three-week total to $41.1 million, far above its estimated $14 million budget.

2. The return of “Finding Nemo” to theatres in 3D was low at $17.5 million. Disney’s re-release of “The Lion King” earned $30.1 million opening weekend around this time.

1. It was an easy win for the latest instalment of “Resident Evil: Retribution” with $21.1 million. Though this was far below the film’s budget of $65 million, the movie earned $50 million overseas. Compared to the other four films in the franchise, the latest flick earned $5 million less than the last film opening weekend.

SEE ALSO: The absurdly large paychecks of 22 stars >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.