Resident Evil: Revelations: The 3DS' Most Important Game

These days, it seems like every video game plays a pivotal role in the survival of Nintendo’s 3DS. With each release, fans cross their fingers and pray the system will finally take off. Perhaps it’ll be Star Fox that’ll give it a boost, Pokemon Rumble Blast or something nobody expects.



That said, it’s easy to name the usual suspects, chiefly Super Mario 3D Land and Mario Kart 7, two guaranteed hits that’ll likely put this impressive system on the map.

In the grand scheme of things, however, our pick is Resident Evil: Revelations, a title that benefits everyone associated with it.

For Capcom, the game heals wounds inflicted on the company’s loyal community, after it cancelled the highly anticipated Mega Man Legends 3 Project and its downloadable prologue, Mega Man Legends 3: Prototype Version.

3DS could use a little gore.

For Revelations’ developers, they have the opportunity to return this series back to its survival horror roots while at the same time delivering the best portable Resident Evil in franchise history, possibly opening the door for sequels on 3DS in the future.

For Nintendo, it’s another potential hit for a portable in desperate need of third party help. The big N always delivers the best games for its systems, but it can’t do it alone.

Nice doggy. Stay.

For 3DS owners, it’s the reassurance that big time publishers will support the handheld in the years ahead, amidst cancellations from Electronic Arts, Ubisoft and THQ.

For older consumers thinking about buying 3DS systems, it’s a mature-rated title that spits in the face of Nintendo’s kid friendly image, as well as an exclusive adventure they won’t find anywhere else.

Taking all of this into account, do you plan to buy Resident Evil: Revelations?

