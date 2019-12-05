A PlayStation leak revealed the next 'Resident Evil' game, and it's a remake of a fan favourite

‘Marvel vs Capcom Infinite’/Capcom

A cover image for a remake of “Resident Evil 3: Nemesis” briefly appeared in the PlayStationNetwork Store on Tuesday.

Capcom’s remake of “Resident Evil 2” is one of 2019’s best games, garnering critical acclaim for its impressive visuals and cinematic reimagining of the 1998 classic.

While the “Resident Evil 3: Nemesis” remake hasn’t been officially announced yet, there’s a good chance it will debut at The Game Awards next week.

A remake of “Resident Evil 3: Nemesis” appears to be set for 2020, based on multiple cover art images that appeared on the PlayStationNetwork Store on Tuesday.

The art shows “Resident Evil 3” heroes Jill Valentine and Carlos Oliveira under the looming visage of Nemesis, the game’s iconic villain. There were different images for the US and Japan, where the game is called “Biohazard 3.”

“Resident Evil” is one of the most influential franchises in video game history – the original game is credited with jump-starting the survival horror genre, and the games inspired seven feature films that have grossed more than a billion dollars worldwide.

Capcom released a remake of “Resident Evil 2” earlier this year to critical acclaim, and the game’s haunting atmosphere made it a popular choice for gamers on YouTube and Twitch. Capcom used the original 1996 release of “Resident Evil 2” as a blueprint to rebuild the game from the ground up with cutting edge visuals, modern gameplay, and more cinematic storytelling.

“Resident Evil 3” is a parallel story set in the same place and time as “Resident Evil 2,” so Capcom will have a rock-solid foundation to build the new game.

While “Resident Evil 3” hasn’t been formally announced, it’s likely that we’ll see an official trailer soon. The 2019 Game Awards will be held on December 12 and has promised several world premiere trailers, so it’s quite possible that “Resident Evil 3” will be one of the reveals. Capcom previously announced a multiplayer survival game set in the Resident Evil universe called Project Resistance, but the game doesn’t have a release date yet.

