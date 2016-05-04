This simple gadget fixes the most annoying thing about your home's WiFi

The worst thing about home internet is when the signal suddenly cuts out without warning.

ResetPlug/MultiNet ResetPlug, the device that claims to fix your internet connection automatically.

What do you do? Turn it off and back on, of course.

Rather than deal with that, the ResetPlug promises to do all the work for you.

Here’s how it works: plug your router and modem into ResetPlug and it automatically monitors your internet connection. When it senses a lapse in your signal, it will automatically cut and restore power to your modem and router until the signal is restored.

Unfortunately, this simple gadget is going to set you back $60, so you’ll have to decide whether or not that’s a price worth paying for never having to deal with the unplug-wait-and-plug-in-again dance.

All we need now is a device that will talk to our internet provider’s customer service line for us. That will be the day.

