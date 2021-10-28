How to reset your Amazon Firestick’s remote and fix connection issues

Resetting your Firestick remote might help it connect. Pictureesque Japan/Shutterstock

You can reset your Amazon Firestick’s remote by pressing and holding a series of different buttons.

The exact way to reset your Firestick remote will depend on what version of the remote you own.

You should reset your remote if your Firestick stops responding to it, and changing the batteries doesn’t help.

Wireless remotes are great – until they suddenly stop connecting and you can’t even turn on your TV.

If your Amazon Fire TV Stick (better known as the Firestick) remote stops working, and you’re sure that it has fresh batteries, you should try resetting it. Resetting a Firestick remote will refresh it’s connection to the actual streaming stick and can fix all sorts of bugs.

Unlike some devices, you can’t just reset a Firestick remote by flipping a switch. And the exact buttons you need to press depend on what kind of remote you have.

Luckily, it should only take a few minutes with any remote. Here’s how to reset any Firestick remote – along with every other kind of Amazon Fire TV remote.

How to find what kind of Firestick remote you have Before anything, you need to figure out what kind of Firestick remote you have. Check out the diagram below and compare the photos to your remote. The Basic Edition Remote and Alexa Voice Remote (first generation) each have different steps from the rest. You can reset the Alexa Voice Remote (with volume and power buttons), Alexa Voice Remote Lite, Fire TV Smart TV Remote, and Fire TV Soundbar Remote all in the same way.

How to reset your Firestick remote

Not all of these remotes work with the Firestick, but the steps are the same on any Fire TV device.



Resetting an Alexa Voice Remote (with volume and power buttons), Alexa Voice Remote Lite, Fire TV Smart TV Remote, and Fire TV Soundbar Remote

Newer Firestick remotes have more buttons than ever. Amazon; William Antonelli/Insider

1. Unplug your Firestick’s power cable so it completely shuts down, and wait for at least 60 seconds.

2. Press and hold the Left button, Menu button, and Back button on your remote for at least 12 seconds.

3. Release the buttons, then wait at least five seconds.

4. Take out your remote’s batteries, then plug your Firestick back in and wait another 60 seconds.

5. Put the batteries back into your remote and press the Home button.

On the Alexa Voice remote (with volume and power buttons), Fire TV Smart TV Remote, and Fire TV Soundbar Remote, a blue light will flash at the top of the remote when it successfully reconnects.

If you don’t see the light or your remote still isn’t working, press and hold the Home button for at least another 10 seconds then try using it again.

Resetting an Alexa Voice Remote (first generation)

You won’t need to press the Back button to reset this remote. Amazon; William Antonelli/Insider

1. Unplug your Firestick’s power cable, and then wait for at least 60 seconds.

2. Press and hold the Left button and Menu button for at least 12 seconds.

3. Release the buttons and wait at least five seconds, then remove the batteries.

4. Plug your Firestick back in and again wait at least 60 seconds.

5. Put the batteries back into the remote and press the Home button.

If your remote still won’t connect, press and hold the Home button for at least 10 seconds then try using it again.

Resetting a Basic Edition Remote

This is the oldest version of the Fire TV remote, and doesn’t come bundled with any devices anymore. Amazon; William Antonelli/Insider

1. Press and hold the Home button.

2. While you’re holding the Home button, press the Menu button three times.

3. Let go of the Home button, then press the Menu button nine times.

4. Take the batteries out of your remote, then unplug your Firestick and wait for at least 60 seconds.

5. Put the batteries back into your remote and plug the Firestick back in.

6. When the Firestick’s homepage appears, press and hold the Home button for at least 40 seconds.

7. Wait a minute for the remote setup to finish.

