If You're Jumping Out Of Your Skin To Get Windows 8, Here's How To Order It Now

Itching to get your hands on Windows 8?Starting today, Windows users can reserve a DVD of Microsoft’s Windows 8 Pro upgrade for $69.99.



The good news: you only have to wait a few more weeks to actually get the software.

Windows 8 is scheduled to go live on Oct. 26 along with a host of devices, including Microsoft’s own Surface tablet, which take advantage of the new OS’s touch interface.

According to Microsoft’s Windows Team Blog, users can reserve the Windows 8 Pro DVD in the U.S., at Amazon.com, Best Buy, Staples, Office Depot, the Microsoft Store, and several other retailers.

For those that don’t want a traditional DVD, after October 26, users can upgrade online via the Windows 8 Upgrade Assistant for $39.99. Microsoft says online upgrade to Windows 8 Pro are supported for 140 countries worldwide, with 37 languages, and 23 supported currencies.

Remember, if you purchase (or have purchased) an eligible Windows 7 PC between June 2, 2012 and January 31, 2013, you will be able to buy an upgrade to Windows 8 Pro for $14.99. Users can start to take advantage of this deal starting October 26th.

