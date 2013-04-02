RESERVE LEAVES RATES ON HOLD: Here's What You Need To Know

Photo:

The Reserve Bank of Australia today left the country’s official cash rate at 3%, as expected. Here’s a summary of the board’s rationale from RBA governor Glenn Stevens:

While global economic growth is going to be a little below average for a while, the downside risk appears to be reduced as well. Things aren’t great in Europe, but the US is growing and China has stabilised at a fairly robust pace. And while commodity prices are down, they’re still relatively strong.

Interest rates for highly-rated countries like Australia are very low. Borrowing conditions for big companies are also good.

The peak in resources investment, otherwise known as the “mining boom”, is getting closer. But there is scope for other sectors to pick up the slack.

Recent information suggests moderate growth in private consumption spending, though a return to the very strong growth of some years ago is unlikely.

Businesses are still trying to lift their efficiency levels, as labor costs are constrained. This should keep inflation down.

Monetary policy during late 2011 and early 2012 looks like it has helped to expand the economy and it will probably could keep getting better.

The exchange rate, which has risen recently, remains higher than might have been expected, considering export prices have gone down.

Read the full statement here.

