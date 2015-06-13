A stock exchange-themed bar is opening in the City of London -- with prices that dip and surge with demand

REUTERS/Johannes Eisele A stock trader drinks beer in front of the German share price index DAX board at the German stock exchange in Frankfurt, February 16, 2010.

A bar is opening in the City of London, Europe’s biggest financial district, where the prices will be set like a financial market.

According to the Evening Standard, Reserve Bar Stock Exchange will open on June 18 on Gresham Street.

From 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. on weekdays and until 3 a.m. on weekends, Reserve Bar’s prices will slump and surge depending on the popularity of the drinks — good news for people who like obscure spirits and strong stouts.

A lot of university student unions in the UK have put on similar events over the years. There’s also a service called The Exchange that seems to offer something similar.

Here’s the Evening Standard:

Like in real stock exchange offices in times gone by, bells will be rung and sirens sounded to signal a crash, but in this case it’s a good thing — it means cheap drinks. “Buying the right things at the right time will mean you can get drinks for as little as half the price they’d usually sell for,” says Grant. “There will be some very good deals to be had, and this is the only place in London where you can — almost — control the prices.”

Of course, it’s a little bit less generous than that — for every person getting a great deal, there’ll be someone getting hosed.

It’s a fun concept and seems like it will draw in a lot of customers — whether it will manage to surmount the novelty value and get repeat customers is another thing. It’s setting up in the heart of Europe’s biggest financial centre — and they will have to find out whether people who spend all day watching markets dip and surge want to do it all evening too.

On the other hand, they have got a late licence, something that’s incredibly valuable in the City — and according to the website they’re promising a non-corporate “Shoreditch vibe.”

