It’s ‘plausible’ interest rates could rise in 2022, Philip Lowe says, but the RBA is focused on more than just skyrocketing petrol prices

It is “plausible” the cash rate will rise in 2022, Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe said Wednesday.

The statement softens the central bank’s earlier predictions that a hike was unlikely before 2024.

However, the RBA is still waiting for wages to rise before committing to a change.

Speaking at The Australian Financial Review’s Business Summit on Wednesday morning, Lowe said Australia’s envious economic performance through the final months of 2021 has collided with natural disasters and the unpredictable impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The fact Australia’s gross domestic product rose 4.2% in 2021 was “a very good outcome by global standards, which is something we should not forget,” Lowe said.

Despite the impact of devastating flooding in NSW and Queensland — where more than a dozen people have died, and countless properties have been inundated — Lowe said the RBA still expects GDP to increase by around 4.25% this year.

“This outlook is being supported by the opening of Australia’s international borders, the substantial accumulation of savings by households over the past two years, a large pipeline of construction activity and ongoing support from macroeconomic policy.”

Should Australia’s low unemployment rate finally result in significant wage growth, it is “plausible that the cash rate will be increased later this year,” he said.

The statement stands in stark contrast to prior RBA predictions, where the central bank hesitated to entertain the idea of a rate hike before 2024.

It also serves as a shot in the arm to Australia’s major banks, most of which have publicly stated an interest rate hike will take place sooner rather than later, and the nation’s capital markets, which are pricing in multiple rate hikes for the year.

However, Lowe said the central bank is still happy to wait and see how conditions develop. Indeed, even conditions which would usually spur the RBA to action are not all they seem, he said.

“In these circumstances, we have scope to wait and assess incoming information and see how some of the uncertainties are resolved,” Lowe said.

The nature of inflation is chief among those uncertainties.

The Reserve Bank of Australia wants to see inflation sustainably between the 2% and 3% mark before it considers tweaking interest rates.

Outside economists say it’s getting there. AMP this week said it expects inflation to hit 5% by mid-year, as long-established supply chain concerns drove prices skyward.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has also profoundly impacted commodity prices, sending the cost of oil into the stratosphere.

But the RBA has maintained its focus on “sustainable” inflation, led by wage growth — not just costs exacerbated by exploding commodity prices, which may ease sooner than some onlookers predict.

“The recent lift in inflation has brought us closer to the point where inflation is sustainably in the target range,” Lowe conceded.

“So too have recent global developments. But we are not yet at that point.”

Tweaking interest rates too early could derail Australia’s falling unemployment rate, Lowe added.

That would undo the RBA’s major hope: that extra-low joblessness will improve wages, and that those wages will sustainably drive inflation within the central bank’s target band.

The RBA wants to see the wage growth above 3% before it makes a move on interest rates. The Wage Price Index increased 2.3% in 2021.

“Australia has the opportunity to secure a lower rate of unemployment than has been the case for some decades,” Lowe said.

“Moving too early could put this at risk.”

For now, one thing does seem certain. Even though a rate hike is “plausible” before 2023, the RBA won’t commit to one just yet — and a hike before the next federal election seems even less likely.