The Reserve Bank says the economic fallout from coronavirus will last beyond June

(AAP Image, Mick Tsikas)

The shutdown of the economy caused by COVID-19 would reverberate into the second half of this year, the minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia’s special March meeting show.

The minutes say the RBA will continue to support federal and state government stimulus packages and that it remains firmly opposed to negative interest rates.

“While it was not possible to provide an updated set of forecasts for the economy given the fluidity of the situation, it was likely that Australia would experience a very material contraction in economic activity, which would spread across the March and June quarters and potentially longer,” the minutes say.

The central bank decided on March 18 to start a form of quantitative easing, cut official interest rates to a record low 0.25 per cent, and pump $90 billion of cheap loans into the system because sharemarkets were crashing and bond markets had become “dysfunctional”.

“Members strongly supported the proposed policy response as a comprehensive package to complement the fiscal response announced by governments in Australia in the preceding week or so,” the minutes say.

“Members endorsed the continuation of close policy co-ordination that had been taking place among the bank, the federal and state governments and government agencies.”

The central bank’s stimulus came more than a week before federal and state governments made further restrictions on shutdowns and moved to bigger stimulus packages including the federal government’s $130 billion wage subsidy.

The bank said that, in proposing its action, board members had acknowledged many central banks had already introduced additional measures to support the functioning of the market and promote the resumption of activity in corporate credit markets.

“Government bond markets had displayed signs of dysfunction, with many participants seeking to liquidate their portfolios. Liquidity in credit and money markets was very poor and the market for corporate bond issuance was essentially closed to all but the very highest quality borrowers.”

Part of the response was to buy government bonds to reduce the yield or borrowing cost for corporate and governments, but it refused to give any indication as the quantity of such a buying program.

“Members noted that, although the program of bond purchases would entail an increase in the size of the Bank’s balance sheet, the focus of the program would be on bond yields rather than the quantity and timing of bond purchases.”

The bank board was also defiantly against pushing interest rates into negative territory like countries such as Japan, and that it would not stimulate further cheaper loans in the housing market.

“Members had no appetite for negative interest rates in Australia. Members endorsed the proposal that no additional allowance be available to finance growth in lending for housing.”

This story originally appeared in the Australian Financial Review. Read the original story here.

