Opening Australia’s border is ‘better for us all’, RBA governor Philip Lowe says, dismissing concerns the unemployment rate could rise

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe maintains the reopened border will be positive for the economy.

Speaking before a parliamentary committee Friday, Lowe dismissed concerns a loosened border will radically loosen the jobs market.

Australia currently runs the real chance of reaching an unemployment rate not seen since the ’70s.

The Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe has again quashed speculation that reopening the nation’s border will worsen conditions for domestic workers, telling a parliamentary inquiry “the sooner the borders can be reopened, the better for us all”.

Speaking before the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics Friday morning, Lowe faced what has become a familiar refrain: that boosting the intake of skilled visa holders for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began could make it harder for some local workers to find a job.

Australia will drop its hard border rules on February 18, allowing all fully-vaccinated visitors back into the country for the first time since early 2020.

While the Coalition has celebrated the reopening as a major step towards ‘normal’ conditions, the embattled federal government also appears protective of its unlikely legacy: low unemployment rates experienced under the leadership of Prime Minister Scott Morrison, and the real possibility unemployment could reach its lowest point since the ’70s by the end of 2023

Speaking at the committee Friday morning, Liberal MP Andrew Laming suggested that rock-bottom rates of migration through the pandemic have opened new opportunities for lower-skilled workers.

“It’s clear that we haven’t had the backpackers here and the students has had a first-order effect on the labour market,” Lowe said, making particular note of hospitality venues unable to fully reopen due to a lack of available staff.

A “a steady flow of non-Australians coming to Australia” could realistically “ease pressure in some parts of the labour market,” he added.

However, Lowe said local businesses have constrained their investment and expansion plans because they have been unable to obtain the necessary talent from overseas.

“So you might think it’s good that more demand for domestic Australian workers… on the other hand it has made it harder for firms to expand their capacity, and that’s bad for wealth generation in the end,” Lowe said.

Australia must be “very careful drawing longer-term lessons” from a “short sharp cessation” in immigration, he added.

Later in the hearing, Laming’s parliamentary colleague MP Celia Hammond asked Lowe if favourable unemployment rates were due to low international migration.

“I think it has had an effect but it’s very much at the margin,” Lowe said. “Notice that in Europe as well, unemployment is low, and that’s not because they’ve closed the borders.”

Instead, labour market tightness is largely a result of super accommodative monetary and fiscal policies through the pandemic, he said.

“I am hesitant for people to draw the conclusion that stopping immigration gives you lower unemployment,” he said.

Lowe’s remarks echo similar comments he made in 2021, in which he defended healthy levels of migration into Australia.

The hearing also zeroed in on the RBA’s position on the cash rate, which remains at just 0.10%.

“It’s certainly plausible” rates could rise in 2022, Lowe said, reiterating the position of his recent National Press Club address.

The parliamentary committee hearing continues.