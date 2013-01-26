This Ad Is Really Footage Of A $20,000 Robbery

Getting $20,000 worth of merchandise stolen right before Christmas is pretty awful. That’s why Brazilian menswear store Reserva decided to make metaphorical lemonade out of its lemons and incorporate footage of the December 6 robbery into its newest ad campaign.



“They stole my clothes and we stole their image,” owner Rony Meisler told O Globo newspaper.

The ad, dubbed “Limonada,” reads, “There’s no need to break the store window. Just go in! Reserva sale: Up to 40% off… Hurry up! Because there are people doing crazy things for Reserva.”

If you think Brazilian menswear store Reserva’s new ad campaign—featuring a full-blown robbery— looks pretty realistic, that’s because it is.

Watch the robbery/ad below:

