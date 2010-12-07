Research.ly Releases Powerful New Service That Helps Users INSTANTLY Look Up Tweets And People

Why should we let it all hang out?



It’s something we’ve been arguing about lately as Facebook becomes more and more powerful. After all, if I say I like music by Neil Young on my Facebook status message (assuming I’ve set my privacy so that only my friends and family can see my messages) then you can’t study my behaviour or beliefs and you certainly can’t look through all of Facebook and find all users who’ve said they like Neil Young.

But if I said the same thing over on Twitter you can build systems to show who has liked Neil Young. Today Research.ly turned on a system that gives people very powerful access.

The Next Web said “Research.ly: Twitter analytics, sentiment and trend tracking done right.”

I totally agree.

When you watch the exclusive video I did with Research.ly’s founders, you’ll see just how powerful this service is. You can look for items in real time, and filter out the non-important ones, looking at just the people you’re following, if you want, or all Twitter users, or just the people following your account. I’m following about 27,000 geeks, for instance, so using Research.ly is very awesome because I can see just what they are talking about in the news.

For brands this is going to be invaluable.

Read the Next Web report and watch the video I did. Make sure your social media guru sees this. It’s very significant.

Unfortunately it’s not free, will cost about $99 a month to get started, but for brands (and for journalists) who want to be able to instantly see what people are talking about — filtered and graphed — this is crack. I’m going to pay the fee because it’ll let me do journalism with Twitter that other people won’t be able to do, especially when added to tools like Storify or Curated.by.

What do you think?



This post originally appeared at Scobelizer and is republished here with permission.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.