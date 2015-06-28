Researchers have figured out why it's so hard to hit a curveball

Researchers at the University of Rochester have figured out why it is so difficult to hit a curve ball and it’s all your brain’s fault. It turns out the brain tracks moving objects similarly to the way a GPS works. But certain patterns of motion — like a curveball — trick the brain’s system, creating an optical illusion that is especially difficult to follow.



