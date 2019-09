Researchers from Tokyo University say a large earthquake may hit Tokyo sooner than expected.



Some experts have determined that there is a 98% chance that a major quake will occur in the next 30 years. But others have calculated a 70% probability that a disaster will strike within the next four years.

Watch the Reuters report below.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.