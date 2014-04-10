Researchers Have Stumbled Across An Odd Fact: Fewer Young Australian Teenagers Are Drinking Alcohol

Teenagers cooling off. Getty.

There’s been a broad and fundamental change in the drinking behaviour of Australian adolescents in the last decade.

The percentage of Australians aged 14-17 who do not drink alcohol has increased from almost 33% in 2001 to over 50% in 2010. This has occurred broadly across a wide range of regional, socio-economic and demographic subgroups.

The trend was spotted by Michael Livingston of Australia’s National Drug and Alcohol Research Centre at the University of New South Wales, who analysed survey responses from more than 2,500 young Australians.

Dr Livingston says there are several possible explanations.

“The shift in drinking behaviour is likely the result of broad cultural factors,” he says.

“We have seen similar recent trends in the Nordic countries and the United States of America, all countries with strong temperance traditions and increasing public concerns about adolescent drinking.

“Also, the Australian population is increasingly multicultural, with a steady rise in residents from typically lighter-drinking cultures.

“So the trend toward alcohol abstention among Australian adolescents could have something to do with deep cultural beliefs, increased social concerns about young drinkers, and subtle changes in immigration.”

This shift in drinking behaviour is good news in a country where twenty years ago one in five drinkers aged 16-17 reported alcohol-related injuries and one in 10 regretted sexual experience linked to their drinking.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics confirms that Australians are generally drinking less alcohol. We’ve been drinking less each year for the past 15 years, mainly due to a fall in beer drinking and a tailing off in the growth of wine sipping.

The reduction in drinking among Australian adolescents does not seem to have been offset by increases in illicit drug use or smoking.

Dr Livingston’s paper, Trends in non-drinking amongst Australian adolescents, is published online by the scientific journal Addiction.

