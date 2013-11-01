Researchers Have Discovered Why Exercise Improves Brain Function And A Way To Get It Artificially

Getty/ Keystone

We all know a mental block can be cured with a quick walk outside or run around the block … but who has time for that?

Researchers at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Harvard Medical School may have come up with a way to achieve the brain stimulation you get from exercise – without the sweat.

A study has identified the specific protein in the brain that is released into the bloodstream during exercise and boosts the expression of brain function, according to wbr’s CommonHealth.

The protein, called FNDC5, could by why exercise gives us that mental kick start.

The study, published in the journal Cellular Metabolism found that by artificially increasing the specific protein in mice, brain activity increased.

Despite the research’s early stages, scientists hope to develop a drug that will eventually be able to treat ageing-related diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

